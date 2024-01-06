Kanye West celebrates 'super bad iconic muse' Bianca Censori's birthday in style

Kanye West took the opportunity to melt her most beautiful wife Bianca Censori's heart with love and affection as he shared a special birthday tribute to the Australian-born beauty on Saturday.

Bianca Censori, who turned 29 on Friday ( January 5, 2024), would surely be feeling herself the luckiest and the most blessed woman of the world after receiving heartwarming words from her husband Kanye, who remains in headlines for his controversial comments about others.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, American Rapper Kanye West shared a meaningful post to wish "Happy Birthday" to his wife.

He delighted fans with a very decent picture of the model, captioning: "Happy birthday to the most beautiful super bad iconic muse inspirational talented artist masters degree in architecture 140 IQ loving by my side everyday when half the world turned their backs on me."

He also showered love on Bianca for taking care of his children, the rapper shares with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye, officially know as Ye, praised his new wife as "the most amazing step mom to our children I love you so much thank you for sharing your life with me."

The "Strongest" rapper expressed his heartfelt wishes for Bianca Censori on her special day, seemingly putting rumours of their feud to rest with his post.

