Sarah Ferguson refuses to remarry Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson won't put her freedom at risk by remarrying Prince Andrew

Sarah Ferguson, popularly known as Fergie, has reportedly rejected the idea of remarrying her former husband Prince Andrew as she does not want to be placed back under the microscope.

Royal expert and historian Marlene Koenig has shared her knowledge about the couple, claiming the Duchess - who still stays in royal residence with the Duke - won't put her freedom at risk again.

Koenig put end to the rumour-mill swirling around Sarah and Andrew remarrying, saying it would come at the cost of the latter's "freedom".

"That would put her back (under the microscope) and being examined. And nobody wants that, she’s quite happy walking the Queen’s corgis," she explained in an interview with Express US:



The historian went on saying: "It takes away the freedom she has to do things, to try and make money, and things like that."



Koenig went on saying that the exes have a good arrangement living together at Royal Lodge, and that "she doesn’t need Big Brother’s approval". The royal author is adamant that "they are not going to remarry."

Turning her attention to Andrew amid new controversy over court documents, she said: "He won’t ever be reinstated to royal duties. Period. End-stop. And people say, 'Well, he was seen with the Royal Family.'"



She added: "He is not going to be restored to his patronages or his military appointments."

A separate source has also claimed: "Sarah has no intention to remarry the disgraced royal as she's enjoying the ideal relationship with him and their two daughters even after their divorce."

Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mom has already addressed speculations and rumours about her plan to remarry Andrew, saying: "We’re happy with the way we are right now."

Ferguson, during an interview with The Telegraph, said: "We always say we are the most contented divorced couple in the world. We’re divorced to each other, not from each other."