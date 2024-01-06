King Charles becomes emotional over question about Prince Harry's possible return

King Charles gets emotional to a question about Prince Harry's possible return to the royal family

King Charles, who's said to be desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, reportedly got emotional over a question about Prince Harry's possible return to the royal family.



During his visit to the University of East London's Stratford campus, a bystander tried to get the King's response about the possibility of Harry's return, asking "Bring back Harry please, can you please bring him back please, Sir?"



The monarch did not seem to have heard it properly. “Who?" he asked.



The man repeated his words, saying: "Harry, your son." The King's response was brief yet loaded with emotion as he, according to Daily Express, replied: "It would be nice."

A separate source also added: "The King seemingly appeared to be emotional to the question as as his voice was explaining his heart's story."

Harry and Meghan, who stepped down a senior working royals in 2020, sparked much media attention and controversy with their shock exit from the royal family. The Sussex's explosive chat with Oprah Winfrey after moving to the US complicated the situation. The outspoken couple have shared their experiences in various ways since "Megxit".

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family have, however, maintained a stance of silence. They rarely address these claims or discuss Prince Harry in public forums.



King Charles's brief yet impactful comment at the university event reflects a subtle yet poignant sentiment towards the ongoing family rift. It comes amid reported efforts by the Duke to reconcile with his family. However, these efforts have faced setbacks after Omid Scobie's book Endgame.