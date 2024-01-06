Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s marriage going downhill since New Year’s: report

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s marriage going downhill since New Year’s

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are reportedly leading separate lives behind closed doors in the wake of soaring marital woes.

The couple fueled rumors of troubles in marriage after they spent the New Year’s Eve miles away from each other. The country singer took to the stage at New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS on the Dec. 31, while Stefani was slated to perform in Las Vegas.

The Hollaback Girl singer shared at the time, “It’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called. I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

Her decision to prioritize her work over supporting Shelton left him “really upset” and “disappointed,” a source recently told Life & Style.

Meanwhile, Stefani is also “hurt” by the Boys’ Round Here singer’s lack of support for her own work projects, which has become a reason for their “fights,” according to the insider.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” they insisted. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

The pair first met as judges for The Voice in 2014. They shortly struck a close bond, which turned romantic a year later.

The singer duo ended up tying the knot at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch in 2021.

"Gwen and Blake are leading separate lives," confirmed the insider. "It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage."