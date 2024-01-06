Paramore fans get update on band's future following social media wipeout

Good news are in order for fans of Paramore as the rock band is here to stay.

On Friday, Jan. 5, Variety confirmed that the trio is in fact not breaking up after they wiped out their social media platforms and deleted the band’s official website, sending fans down a spiral.

Instead, the only reason behind this move is that the band is a free agent, i.e., not associated with any record label as of now, following their contract expiration with Atlantic record, a source told the outlet.

Paramore’s lead vocalist Hayley Williams signed with the company back in 2003, prompting conflict between her and other band members, Zach and Josh Farro.

The brothers ended up leaving the band, however, Zach rejoined in 2017, completing the trio alongside Williams and guitarist Taylor York, who joined in 2019.

They recently wrapped up their 2023 tour following the release of album This Is Why nearly a year ago.

Following rumours of their split, Paramore raised concerns over their scheduled appearance as an opening act on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Europe later this year.

Moreover, they also have a handful of festival dates lined up in Central and South America for March.