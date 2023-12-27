Paramore sparks breakup rumors amid social media wipeout

Paramore sparked concern among fans after mysteriously wiping their social media accounts, including Instagram and X, formerly Twitter.

The official website of the rock band has also been deleted; however, their Facebook page is still up and running sans the profile picture.

It comes following reports that Paramore, who has been associated with the likes of Warner Music Group, Fueled By Ramen, and Atlantic Group, were “free agents” following their This Is Why tour.

In an excerpt posted on the band’s Instagram Stories earlier this month from their interview with Uproxx, the trio hinted at their uncertain future.

“Now that Paramore has spent the year touring behind This Is Why (and making sure to take better care of themselves while they’re at it), a chapter of the band’s career has come to a close.

“They’ve now fulfilled all label obligations and are effectively free agents. As for the future of Paramore, all three members agreed that there’s a level of uncertainty,” it read.

However, Hayley Williams, lead vocalist of Paramore, revealed they were in the studio as early as in August.

Nevertheless, fans took to social media to mourn the prospect of the trio led band breaking up.

“Someone made a fake post a few weeks ago about a paramore breakup and now their socials and websites have been wiped. What’s going onnnn,” wrote one on X, punctuating it with two crying emojis.

“What am I actually going to do if Paramore is over? Like how am I going to cope?” another wondered.

Notably, fans are also celebrating Hayley's birthday, who turns 35 today, Dec. 27.