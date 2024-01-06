Joey King, Steven Piet ring in 2024 with Logan Lerman in Winter Wonderland

Joey King and her new husband, Steven Piet, recently enjoyed a picture-perfect snowy getaway with none other than their close friend and fellow actor Logan Lerman and his fiancée, Analuisa Corrigan.



The Kissing Booth star, who tied the knot with Piet in September 2023, took to Instagram to share glimpses of their Winter Wonderland adventure and it's enough to make even the biggest Scrooge want to grab a mug of hot cocoa and cozy up by the fire.

In one adorable snap, King and Piet bundle up for the cold, their faces beaming with joy as they pose against a breathtaking backdrop of snow-capped mountains.

King, resplendent in a bright red beanie and cream-coloured jacket, gets in Piet's arm, who looks dapper in a black puffer jacket. Their infectious smiles speak volumes about the newlywed bliss radiating from them.

Another photo features Lerman and Corrigan, equally smitten and bundled up against the wintry weather.

Lerman, sporting a cool aviator look with a blue jacket and matching beanie, wraps his arm around Corrigan, whose stunning emerald coat steals the show.

King shared snippets of their group frolicking in the snow, engaging in snowball fights, and taking in the breathtaking scenery. They even posed for a picture-perfect group shot, their laughter echoing through the crisp mountain air.