Meghan Markle finds new tactic to stay in the headlines

Meghan Markle has been accused of creating unnecessary controversial remarks against the royal family in order to "gain publicity."

In conversation with Sky News Australia, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is the "most difficult woman to satisfy."

She continued, "Meghan's got a load of millions, she wants billions – she’s one of those people."

Speaking of the former Suits actress's complaint to King Charles about "different rules" for Sarah Fergusons, Angela said that "We have to remember, she’s blaming Fergie, who was married to Prince Andrew, but the whole point of it was, she wasn’t married to him any longer. In 1996, they divorced."

For the unversed, earlier it was reported that Meghan "doesn't understand why" she has been under constant scrutiny despite her royal exit.

Neil Sean, a royal expert claimed the mother-of-two believes that the royal family has never questioned the Duchess of York's professional commitments. However, the Monarch has different rules for her.

As per Angela, Queen Elizabeth II told Prince Harry's wife to continue acting but Meghan said, "I absolutely don’t. I want to give my whole self to the Royal Family."

While concluding her remarks, the royal expert added, "That was a rather large error on her part."