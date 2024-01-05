Jimmy Kimmel addresses his name in Jeffery Epstein's list

Jimmy Kimmel made his public debut following the audacious claim that he was included on Jeffrey Epstein's list.



The host of Saturday Night Live! went out to honor humorous actor Jim Carrey's 60th birthday.

Wearing a simple white button-down shirt, Jimmy went to the San Vicente Bungalows in Los Angeles with Adam Sandler, David Spade, Bill Burr, Howie Mandel, and Jeff Ross.

His appearance follows Aaron Rodgers's forceful assertion that the 56-year-old TV host was a client of the late financier Jefferey Epstein, who was facing charges of criminal conspiracy and sex trafficking at the time of his suicide.

The New York Jets star said on The Pat McFee Show, “There’s a lot of people, including Jimmy Kimmel, really hoping that doesn’t come out.”

Jimmy took to his X account and retweeted the interview clip, penning, “Nor will you find my name on any ‘list’ other than the clearly-phony nonsense that soft-brained wackos like yourself can’t seem to distinguish from reality."

He added, "Your reckless words put my family in danger. Keep it up and we will debate the facts further in court."