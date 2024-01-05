America Ferrara ‘lucky’ to have Kerry Washington as her friend: Here’s why

America Ferrara praises Kerry Washington for helping during postpartum journey

America Ferrera has recently gushed over fellow actress Kerry Washington for helping her return to work after delivering a baby.



In a new interview with PEOPLE magazine, America recalled, “When I first had my first child, my son, I went back to shoot on Superstore when he was 10 weeks old.”

The Barbie star, who shares two kids with her husband Ryan Piers Williams, spilled to the outlet, “I was so lucky to have Kerry Washington as a friend, who had two of her babies while she was on Scandal.”

“I remember asking her, ‘How do you do it? How are you on a TV show and have a newborn baby? What am I going to do?’ And she gave me the most detailed instructions of every single thing that I was going to do to make my life easier, down to the exact Pack ‘n Play for my trailer,” explained the Ugly Betty actress.

While praising Kerry’s honesty about motherhood, America pointed out, “I think all the time about how many tears and how much energy and how much money and how much trial-and-error Kerry saved me by just telling me what she learned having done the same thing in the same position.”

Kerry provided blueprint to America which included “her pumping and breastfeeding schedule on set and exactly what bra she bought to get for wardrobe. And it was like she just saved me”.

“Just in the almost six years that I've been a mom, it's other moms and other women who have saved me and kept me going and kept me feeling like I can do this,” concluded the actress.