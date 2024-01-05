Joe Jonas dines with rumored girlfriend Stormi Bree amid Sophie Turner split

Joe Jonas’ ex Sophie Turner has moved on with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson since their split in September 2023

Joe Jonas seems to have caught the love bug again amid his bitter divorce from Sophie Turner.

Less than a day after they were spotted taking to the skies in a private plane, the Jonas Brothers frontman and model Stormi Bree continue to fuel romance rumours.

On Thursday, gossip blog Deux Moi shared a photo of Jonas, 34, and Bree, 33, dining together at Casa Tua Aspen.

In the photo, the former Disney star sat across from the Miss Teen USA titleholder at a small table – adorned with red flowers – as they leaned into each other to talk.

Though the snap was somewhat blurry, the former Disney star was unmistakable and didn’t appear to try to keep a low profile.

“Joe Jonas and his new girlfriend Stormi Bree are also at Casa Tua Aspen tonight,” the insider shared.

However, it is unconfirmed if the duo are actually dating or if they were just grabbing a bite to eat as platonic friends.

Just a day prior, the duo were spotted boarding a private jet at an airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, per TMZ.

It was the first time the pair were spotted together, and they don’t even follow each other on social media yet.

The speculated date night comes amid Jonas’ ongoing divorce with Sophie Turner, which they announced in September 2023, due to their four-year marriage being “irretrievably broken.”

After a bitter custody battle over their two daughters – three-year-old Willa and one-year-old Delphine – they reached a temporary agreement until their divorce is finalised.

The Game of Thrones alum has since sparked a romance with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.