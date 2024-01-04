Meghan Markle 'hurts' King Charles again

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has reportedly hurt King Charles with her never-ending complaints about alleged ‘different rules’ for her and Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex's move reportedly put the monarch in trouble as she demanded "answers" from the King about why she and Harry have been subjected to a "different" set of rules than the rest of the royal family, according to an expert.



Royal commentator Neil Sean claimed that the Duchess of Sussex has even tried arranging a meeting with her father-in-law to discuss her concerns, adding: 'Meghan Markle wants some answers from His Majesty the King.'

'She tried to set up a meeting with him, she sent him a letter and wanted a one-to-one to explain exactly the problems she’s encountered ever since becoming a member of the British monarchy,' Sean said in a YouTube video.

A royal insider has claimed that 'Charles apparently shuns all these unconventional questions, but these attacks really hurt him the most.'

'King Charles does not discriminate between the Sussexes and other members of the royal family. However, he pays whole respect to the working royals for their commitment and steadfastness with the Firm.'

It comes after Sean claimed last week the former Hollywood star is "furious" that she and Harry get scrutinised for partaking in interviews and publicized projects, while other members of the royal family, such as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, receive no backlash for doing the same.

Meghan and Harry, who moved across the pond for good following their exit from the royal family, were not invited to spend Christmas with the royal family. However, Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Ferguson stole the spotlight as they joined the royal family at their annual Christmas walk.



Since their move to Montecito, the pair have detailed their struggles with royal life in a series of projects, including their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, and their Netflix doc, “Harry & Meghan and the Duke's 'Spare'.

However, Ferguson and Prince Andrew have never accused King Charles and any members of the royal family of wrongdoing.