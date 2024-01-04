Zac Efron reveals how ‘The Iron Claw’ costar pranked him with ‘HSM’ reference

Zac Efron found it difficult ‘breaking free’ from the High School Musical hype despite ‘soaring and flying’ in his career.

The actor, 36 dished about filming W Magazine and how his The Iron Claw co-stars pranked him with songs from the Disney Channel movie series, which shot him to fame.

“People like to [bring up High School Musical] to mess with me. It’s pretty funny. We had a scene where we show up to a party where Stanley [Simons], I think, is singing a song,” said Efron, who also costars with Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson.

“He performed it live, and then they just continued to move on to another song and it was something from High School Musical.”

Despite taken by surprise, Efron was determined to keep his cool and stay in character.

The Greatest Showman star recalled, “I had to stay in character while that was going on, and everybody else was just losing it. The camera was on me, and I was just trying to stay in character. I felt very uncomfortable.”

Coming a long way from Disney movies to more adult roles in movies like Neighbors, Baywatch and Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, Efron was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month.

Efron thanked High School Musical director Kenny Ortega and producer Bill Borden for supporting his career.