Selena Gomez's co-stars praise the singer for being punctual on set

Only Murders in the Building co-stars gush over Selena Gomez

Steve Martin and Martin Short have recently reflected on their special bond with Selena Gomez.



In a new interview with PEOPLE, Martin said, "I think it just gets deeper and deeper and deeper," while talking about their relation with Selena after working over three years in Only Murders in the Building.

Gushing over Selena, Martin remarked, "She is so lovely as a human, she's so remarkable as a talent, and she just has an aura and this lovely spirit."

"Our friendship grows and grows," stated the 74-year-old.

On the other hand, Steve mentioned, "We didn't really know Selena, we didn't know what we're getting into."

"I knew she has a fabulous personality, she's very smart. But she is never late," continued the 78-year-old.

Steve noted, "And that's a very big deal when you're making a movie, if people are standing around like, ‘Where is so-and-so?'"

"She is on the mark...We all march down the steps together. It's fabulous. But it gives you an insight into her own personality and professionalism," added the Pink Panther actor.

Earlier in 2023 interview with the same outlet, Martin praised Selena for being "always on time".

"Selena always knows her lines and she's so good, so talented, such a pro — it's fabulous."

Meanwhile, the singer and actress called Steve and Martin "the Most Powerful Influences in My Life" in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

The trio are currently working on a fourth installment on the hit Hulu series.