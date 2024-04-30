Kevin Costner 'far from happy' to see Christine Baumgartner in love with Josh Connor

Kevin Costner not happy to see Christine Baumgartner in love with Josh Connor: Source

Kevin Costner is not happy to see his former wife Christine Baumgartner madly in love with Josh Connor.



A source spilled to the National Enquirer, "Kevin is very bitter and far from happy to see Christine and Josh so obviously happy and planning their lives together."

Christine sparked romance speculations after she was spotted with Josh at Calabasas shopping trip.

The source told the outlet, "It pains him more than anything to know they’re living high on the hog on his dime — and every time one of those big monthly support checks goes out, it makes him sick to his stomach."

Interestingly, Kevin has been dating singer Jewel for the past several months, but source revealed the Yellowstone star "doesn’t ease the pain of seeing Christine moving on with his old buddy".

"He’d love to be parading around with Jewel on his arm but she’s taking things slowly and spooked by the intense level of interest surrounding their relationship," added an insider.

The source mentioned, “Christine and Josh are rubbing salt in the wound by bragging about their beautiful love story. Kevin’s heard they might even get engaged — and to say it infuriates him is an understatement.”

In January, PEOPLE confirmed Christine and Josh were dating only months after the divorce.

A source spoke to the outlet, saying, "Christine was happy."

"Josh was initially just a friend," said the insider.

The source explained, "He is a divorced dad and understands what she’s been going through. They both love the ocean and beach life. It’s something that makes Christine happy."