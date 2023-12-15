Zac Efron dishes out major downside of being in the limelight: ‘very lonely’

Zac Efron weighs in on his life as an actor in Hollywood

Zac Efron has recently dished out downside of being in the limelight over the years, saying he has not thought about his personal life “for this long”.



In a new interview with Variety published on December 14, the Baywatch star said, “I’m thinking about where I want to build a home base and cultivate my life.”

“It’s shocking — sometimes you wake up after doing three movies a year, and you’re like, I’ve neglected thinking about my own personal life for this long,” confessed the 36-year-old.

Efron revealed that being exposed to the industry at a young age had impacted other elements in his life.

“The goal is always the next mission, the next movie, making sure everyone else is very happy. It can be very lonely at times,” stated the High School Musical alum.

Efron noted, “The process of taking your emotions head-on, sort of working with them, was a profound moment in my life. And it’s definitely taken me down a different road.”

Calling himself perfectionist on the work front especially filming his latest The Iron Claw, Efron explained, “That necessity to be perfect — it became an obsession. It was a singular focus for months. And your life goes out the window during prep.”

However, the death of Matthew Perry last month made Efron understand the importance of friends and loves ones.

“It’s very important to reach out to friends and foster relationships where you can talk and share stories,” continued The Lucky One actor.

Efron told the outlet, “I wish in the past couple of years that I had an opportunity to do that with Matthew.”

“I hold the time we shared together really dear. I’ve been thinking about him a lot, every day,” he added.