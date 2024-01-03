Heather Gay reveals ‘RHOSLC’ costar Jen Shah gave her the infamous black eye

Jen Shah is currently serving time for her involvement in a telemarketing fraud scheme

Heather Gay has finally set the truth free about her infamous black eye, claiming it was now-convicted Jen Shah who clocked her.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star dropped the bombshell during the Season 4 finale of the reality TV show aired Tuesday– after over a year of denying any recollection of events that led to the shiner.

Gray finally came clean while emotionally confronting Monica Garcia about her behavior and speculated association with the Instagram account Reality Von (Tea)se, known for targeting the show’s members, especially Shah.

Telling newcomer Garcia about all the things that the OG housewives have endured together, especially vis-à-vis Shah.

“We were the type of girls that ride or die, and each of us, at different times, rode hard and we shit down feelings of doubt and things that didn’t f****ing add up,” Gay said.

She continued, “I felt like I had to lie to protect [Shah]. I did whatever it took. I went on a book tour and defended her and took s*** for the fact that she gave me a black eye.”

Gay was referring to an incident during season 3 where she woke up with a black eye after a wild night out.

She never disclosed how she got it, changing her story every now and then and claiming she was too drunk to remember anything.

Shah, who is now serving time for her involvement in a telemarketing fraud scheme, took to Instagram from the Bryan Federal Prison Camp to deny Gay’s allegations.

“Bravo, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it,” she wrote on her Instagram stories. “It’s clear the show can’t live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4,” she said.