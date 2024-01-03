Claire Foy reveals she was bullied on her first acting job: Deets inside

Claire Foy opens up about being bullied by a director: More inside

Claire Foy has recently revealed she was bullied on her first major acting job.



Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Crown star shared that the director of the BBC’s Being Human pilot was “unkind” to the actress while filming on the 2008 show.

Foy reportedly accused Declan O’Dwyer of giving her the “worst note she received from a director”.

The actress noted that O’ Dwyer asked her “to start acting, darling” as she filmed scenes as the character Julia.

“I didn’t know what I was doing and he shouted it at me,” recalled Foy.

The All of Us Strangers actress mentioned, “It’s taken me a long time to accept that it was actually a very unkind thing to do to a 23-year-old on their first job ever.”

“Instead of taking them under your wing and helping them, just shouting at them in front of everyone. Sometimes not very nice directors need someone to bully on set and I was like that person,” explained Foy.

The actress disclosed that O’Dwyer “doesn’t really work anymore”.

However, O’Dwyer agent at Independent Talent pointed out that he is directing and executive producing Netflix’s adaptation of Holly Smale’s young adult book Geek Girl.

Earlier in a 2019 interview, O’Dwyer reflected on working on the show.

“I loved doing the pilot of Being Human. Claire Foy, Andrea Riseborough, Russell Tovey, Guy Flanagan and Adrian Lester, lovely lovely cast and a great script,” he added.