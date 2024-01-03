Prince William guilt-stricken as he fails to ‘protect’ Kate Middleton

Prince William is understood be hiding face from his wife Kate Middleton’s parents following Omid Scobie’s scathing attacks at their daughter in his book, Endgame.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond reflected on the future King’s sentiments after Kate was brutally called out for not pulling enough weight in the royal family in Scobie’s writing venture.

Infamously known as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'mouthpiece,' the royal author nicknamed her “Katie Keen” as a dig at her lack of public engagements being covered up by palace’s excuses that she is “keen to learn”.

"William feels guilty and angry because he promised Kate’s parents that he would protect and look after her,” the royal commentator expressed.

"The attacks from Omid Scobie were vicious, so William will feel guilty because all she’s done is fall in love with someone who happened to be a future king.

"There’s obviously a lot of baggage that comes with this – it’s a unique and different life which you’ve got to have a very thick skin for,” added Bond.

Nonetheless, William is just as proud of the future Queen Consort for displaying strength in the face of adversity, proving that she is the “real deal.”

"Kate has demonstrated that she's the real deal and William constantly shows that he's hugely proud of her,” the royal commentator enthused.

“[Her] strength is drawn from the fact that she was given such a long apprenticeship - those nine or ten years that she was allowed to see a little bit of what life would be like in the royal court were completely invaluable,” she added.