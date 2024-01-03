John Travolta celebrates New Year festivities with family: See photos

John Travolta is having the best time of the year during the holidays.



The Grease actor, 69, posted a video montage on Instagram on Tuesday featuring his two kids, Ella Bleu, 23, and Benjamin, 13. The video, which opened with Travolta's daughter whirling around in a dimly lit room with a Christmas tree and decorations visible in the backdrop, was set to his version of Come Rain or Come Shine.

“Happy New Year!! Thank you for always being there for us! Love John Ella and Ben!” he captioned the upload.

Ella posed alongside her father and younger brother at different points in the film. They were both grinning and raising their arms in front of a Christmas tree in the photo they took with Ben. In the last picture, the youngest was nestled up on his father's knee during their flight.

John Travolta and his late wife, actress Kelly Preston, had three children together. Their oldest son, Jett, was born in April 1992.

Tragically, Jett passed away at the age of 16 in January 2009 after suffering a seizure caused by a fall at their family's home in the Bahamas. In 2020, Kelly Preston passed away at the age of 57 after being diagnosed with breast cancer.