BTS’ Jin extends heartfelt New Year greetings to fans: ‘I miss you all’

File Footage

BTS member Jin, who is completing his mandatory military service, recently extended heartfelt New Year’s greetings to the ARMY in a pre-recorded video message.



The video has been shared on the BTS’ official YouTube channel on Sunday.



Notably, Jin informed his fans that he will be returning in the coming months.

He said, "Ta-da everyone! Hello! Seok-Jin came to say hi for the new year. It’s January, everyone. The new year has arrived. I will turn a year older in January. I would be in my mid-30s by then."

In the shared video, the 31-year-old singer can be seen holding an adorable snowman plush toy in his hands.

Speaking of it, Jin said, "Did you all make a snowman? I don’t know if it’s snowing or not because I’m still in the past, but if it snowed, you have to make a snowman … and have fun like children and do snowball fights."

The Dynamite singer further shared, "I’m leaving this video so you can watch my pretty, handsome face and spend January and February warmly. I miss you all. I miss you a lot."

At the end of his video, Jin revealed that he would be "back in February and March" after completing his mandatory military duty.