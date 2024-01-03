Steven Yeun won't be gracing screens in highly anticipated 'Thunderbolts'

Steven Yeun will not be participating in Marvel Studios' antihero-focused film Thunderbolts as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



Yeun's participation in Thunderbolts was initially mentioned in February, even though Marvel did not formally reveal the cast.

During a D23 presentation five months prior, the company disclosed that the project would feature Marvel staples Wyatt Russell, Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and David Harbour.

Similar to several tentpoles, Thunderbolts was impacted by the simultaneous writers' and actors' strikes that occurred in 2017, causing chaos in Hollywood scheduling. Filming for Thunderbolts, which was first scheduled to start in July 2024, was postponed until July 2025.

Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, is purported to bring together a group of Marvel villains and antiheroes.

As the voice star of Amazon's adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic, Invincible, Yeun already commands a significant following in the comic book industry.

He became well-known as one of The Walking Dead's main characters, and his Netflix short series Beef is currently up for an award this season.

In addition to competing at the Emmys later this month for actor in a limited series, he will compete for the Golden Globe for best male actor in a limited series on Sunday.

On the work front, Yeun will be seen in Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon Ho, and Love Me, a Sundance film starring Kristen Stewart, this year.