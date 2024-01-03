Song Kang-ho, ‘Parasite’ star, to make series debut in Disney+ drama ‘Uncle Samsik’

Disney's Uncle Samsik, an ambitious period drama directed by Korean writer-director Shin Yeon-shick, will feature Song Kang-ho from Parasite.

Amid significant social and political turmoil in 1960s Korea, Uncle Samsik is the tale of a young idealist man who is determined to change his nation's course. The man draws the notice of a dubious fixer, who can adjust to any circumstance and will do everything it takes to support him in achieving his boss' objectives.



Song will portray the idealistic Kim San alongside the fixer Pak Doochill/Uncle Samsik and Byun Yohan (Mr Sunshine, Six Flying Dragons).

The drama series, which Shin wrote and directed, is noteworthy because it is both Song's debut appearance in a drama series and the filmmaker's first television endeavor.

Together, they produced Shin's black comedy Cobweb and volleyball drama One Win, both of which were released in 2023.

In addition to Parasite, Song has acted in films including Park Chan-wook's Thirst, Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and Joint Security Area; Bong Joon-ho's Snowpiercer, The Host, and Memories of Murder.

Disney+ is scheduled to release the 16-episode drama sometime in 2024.