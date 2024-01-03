Cardi B clears relationship status with Offset post Miami NYE party

Offset and Cardi B amid split and reconciliation rumours

Cardi B got straight about “testing” her relationship with Offset, even after spending New Year Eve partying in Miami, amid split and reconciliation rumours.



Following their appearance together on New Year's Eve in Miami, the WAP rapper discussed her current relationship status with her estranged husband.

Cardi, who has a 5-year-old daughter named Kulture and a 2-year-old boy named Wave, with Migos member, "d--ked down" her on a night out at a club, she claimed, dispelling rumours of a reconciliation. However, the two are far from back together.

"The answer to getting back together is not a good night at the club and f--king the night long," Cardi said during a Jan. 1 livestream on X, formerly known as Twitter, per a clip going viral on social media.

"We need to work on our s--t. We need to work on our communication. There's things that he needs to work on, there's things that I need to work on."

The 31-year-old continued by saying that it was "really awkward" at first to not be talking to her ex, as she and Offset, 32, happened to be at the same party on New Year's Eve.

"I'm in my section, he's in his section," Cardi recalled. "So it's like, ‘Man, just f--king come over here. Let's just chill. We're having a good time.'"

But according to Cardi, the couple, who had split up and reconciled since getting married in 2017, were fighting once more the next day.

"We're at a point in our relationship where we're testing the space," she explained. "That's why I'm saying that we're not together until we work out our issues."

Cardi added, "If it goes well, then we will be back together. If it doesn't go well, then it doesn't go well, but I always want to keep the healthy relationship."