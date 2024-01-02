Helen Skelton retaliates to 'cheeky monkey' Jon Kay's taunt live on air

Helen Skelton did not hesitate to hit back at morning show presenter Jon Kay after his hilarious move live on air.
Helen gave a befitting response to BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay, branding him 'cheeky monkey' after he jokingly made a swipe at her and co-presenter Gethin Jones ahead of Morning Live's shake-up.
Ahead of the first show of 2024, Kay and Sarah Campbell crossed live to the Salford-based studio. Standing by was Gethin Jones and Helen Skelton as they teased Tuesday's lineup.
The 54-year-old presenter playfully asked: "So I mean, I know your programme is going on longer, you've been extended, but does this mean you get a bit of a lie-in?"
In response, Gethin said: "Do you know what, I thought that but they made us come in early just to make sure we were ready today because we've got a lot to get through, but thanks for bringing that up as well Jon!"
In a dig at the hosts, Jon said: "We'll just hold the fort until 9:30 when you've had your hair done and you're ready, that's fine."
Helen Skeleton could not wait and hit back at the journalist in her own words, saying: "We are ready, what are you on about? You cheeky monkey!"
