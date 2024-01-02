Meghan Markle behind Prince Harry, King Charles ‘never-ending’ feud

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been accused of fuelling the rift between Prince Harry and King Charles as the Duke of Sussex expressed no remorse over the royal race row.

In conversation with Sky News Australia, royal expert Angela Levin said that if Harry wants to settle a feud with the Monarch, "he’s got to apologise hugely, and he’s also got to compromise."



She continued, "He won’t compromise - he keeps saying he wants the King and Prince William to apologise for things going right back to childhood, when William got five sausages and he got four."



Angela shared that Harry eagerly wants to discuss his issues with the royal family, however, he never spends quality time with them.

She added, "If he wants to bring back a family argument, he has to spend time. You can’t rush here, spend half an hour, and then rush away, it takes weeks, months even."

The royal commentator believes that the Duke of Susses is "very much under Meghan’s thumb, and he will listen to what she says."

Since Harry and Meghan's departure from the royal palace back in 2020, the California-based couple strained their relationship with the royal family.

From Harry's explosive tell-memoir Spare to the latest 'racist royals' claims by Omid Scobie, the pair made it to the headlines for the all wrong reasons.