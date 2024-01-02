Ryan Seacrest conserves funny moment with Jelly Roll in GIF

Ryan Seacrest delights fans with funny GIF of himself

Ryan Seacrest is keeping a record of his fun New Year's Eve experience with Jelly Roll with his fans in a delightful GIF.

The 39-year-old country music star unintentionally created a cute, viral moment on Sunday night's Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest special to welcome in 2024 when he was so excited after his performance that he hugged and picked up Seacrest, 49.

Following the viral success of their social media hug, Seacrest responded to fans' pleas on Monday to create a GIF of their embrace.

The TV personality shared a Reel on his Instagram Story that included video of him greeting the singer of Wild Ones a good new year, the singer's cheerful reply, and a hilarious remark from a fan expressing how much they enjoyed it.

“I need someone to make this a GIF immediately,” the fan wrote. “No greater joy than Jelly Roll meeting Ryan Seacrest on NYE. The kick! I can’t stop watching it.”

Seacrest persevered and included a GIF of the unforgettable scene on the following slide of his story, noting, "Done," next to it.

When the presenter went over to the singer-songwriter onstage after his performance was over in the original clip from ABC's yearly holiday special, he was met with an enormous hug that made him lift his feet off the ground.