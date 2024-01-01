Bianca Censori brings Kanye West to knees with a kick

Bianca Censori seems to be 'tired' of having to 'babysit'

Kanye West, who has recently apologised to Jewish community over his controversial remarks, was reportedly forced by his new wife' Bianca Censori.

The American rapper seemingly returned to his senses after the Australian-born model tightened the screw on him. The Gold Digger's apology was a result of a 'smackdown' by Bianca, according to a new report.

Kanye's new partner seems to be 'tired' of having to 'babysit' her husband - and fears the 'Strongest' hitmaker is putting her and others in danger.



The father-of-four has issued an apology in Hebrew, writing: 'I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst. I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.'

It's being reported that Kanye's apology comes after Bianca laid the smackdown on him. She reportedly tried to concuss the rapper with her action, urging him to apologise.

The couple allegedly had a blowout fight the night before Kanye's performance in Dubai, with a source at the time claiming Bianca gave her husband an 'ultimatum', warning the rapper controlling her or lose her.



The insiders, who are said to be close to the Kanye's wife, told Daily Mail: 'Bianca is really sick of his attention seeking and she knows that this is not who he truly is, but it is making her look like she is anti-Semitic which is so far from the truth. She has many Jewish friends who she loves dearly and he knows this.'