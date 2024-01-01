Demi Lovato cherishes special bond with Fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes: Watch

File Footage

Demi Lovato delighted her fans as she shared a magical recap video of 2023, featuring a few fun moments with her Fiancé Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes.



Taking to Instagram, the Heart Attack singer extended heartfelt New Year wishes as she expressed her gratitude for the lovely memories.



In the shared video, Demi can be seen cuddling with her soon-to-be husband and enjoying with her friends.

Moreover, the songstress used a song titled What a Year by Inner Circle in her 2023 roundup video.



Demi’s Fiancé expressed his love for the singer in the comments section. Jutes wrote, "So happy I found u again, I love u baby."



Several fans also extended their sweet blessings to the new couple in town.

One fan wrote, "So beyond happy for you guys. You both deserve nothing but the best."

"No one deserves this more than you - you are so special never forget that," another chimed in.



For the unversed, Demi announced her engagement to Jutes on social media on December 16.