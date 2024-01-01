Nick Carter ‘cherishing’ family on first Insta post since sister Bobbie Jeans death

Nick Carter has previously lost his sister Leslie Carter and brother Aaron Carter

Nick Carter knows the importance of family now more than ever.

Following the tragic death of his younger sister Bobbie Jean – the third of his siblings to pass away – the Backstreet Boys member took to social media for the first time to commemorate the small moments with his son.

He shared a clip of his 7-year-old son, Odin, playing golf in sweats and a gray zip-up.

“Great shot!” the proud father-of-three cheered on his son as he drove the ball.

“Cherishing these moments,” Nick lovingly captioned the video.

Bobbie Jean unexpectedly passed away in Florida on Saturday, December 3rd, at 41 years old from unknown causes just a few months after her arrest for retail theft and drug possession.

She was found unresponsive in her bathroom – just like her late brother Aaron Carter in November 2022 at the age of 34.

Meanwhile, their late sister Leslie passed away from a drug overdose in January 2012 at the age of 25.



Though Nick has yet to publicly speak up about his younger sister’s death, their sibling Angel Carter recently shared a bittersweet tribute to not only Bobbie but all her late siblings, acknowledging the collective childhood trauma they all endured.

“I know why Leslie, Aaron, and now you ended up in the circumstances that you did,” Angel wrote to her Instagram.