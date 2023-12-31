Ryan Seacrest to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024: Details

Ryan Seacrest to host Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 with musical lineup

Ryan Seacrest is all set to co-host 52nd Annual New Year’s Eve alongside Rita Ora from Times Square in New York Sunday, December, 21.

Jeannie Mai will join in from Hollywood, featuring a phenomenal musical lineup including stars like Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Paul Russell, and Reneé Rapp among others.

Cardi B will take the stage over followed by Post Malone as well as NewJean’s outstanding performances.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 will feature performances by LL Cool J, Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter, Cardi B, Tyla, as well as Megan.

The show will premiere live on ABC. It will also be available to stream on Hulu + Live TV.

It can be accessed online through any internet-based live service associated with ABC, including DirecTV Stream starting from $69.99 per month as well as Fubo’s $54.99 for first month.

Using these streaming services, one can easily watch Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve online for free.

Tuning into these services allows the user to access content, operating on five and seven-day trials respectively.