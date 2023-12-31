King Charles ‘struggling’ to compete with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles may have had a successful year as a monarch but his efforts may have been overshadowed by his younger son, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been dominating headlines since the beginning of the year, whether it was Harry’s Spare or his court battles or their collective collapsing lucrative deals to their alleged ‘car chase.’

With Harry and Meghan having so much in the spotlight on them, it seemed to have taken away the coverage from the monarch’s visits and royal engagements in his first year of reign.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams opined to Express UK that Charles has had “generally, a good first year” with “well-handled trips abroad and well-selected activities” but “no doubt that much of it has been overshadowed by the activities of the Sussexes.”

He explained, “Harry’s highly controversial memoir, Spare and the bizarre leaking of names in Omid Scobie’s Endgame caused a huge furore.”

Fitzwilliams pointed out that this won’t be the last of Harry and Meghan that Charles will see, since Harry won against the Mirror Group.

He said that “a court appearance will almost certainly lead to further appearances in court” hence keeping them in the limelight.

Going into 20254, Charles may have to continue the struggle vying for media’s attention for the work in his reign.