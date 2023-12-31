BLACKPINK reunites for group photo weeks after YG contract renewal

BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa reunited for a group photo weeks after their contract renewal with YG Entertainment.

The quartet were pictured playfully posing with an apparent fan in a restaurant in a recap photo shared on Saturday, Dec. 30.

According to fans on X, formerly Twitter, it was originally posted by a former tour manager of YG in their 2023 roundup.

In the photo, Jisoo and Rosé posed with a peace sign, while Jennie and Lisa showed a thumbs up to the camera.

It comes after all four members of the globally renowned girl group renewed their contracts with the media agency, four months after it expired.

YG Entertainment officials recently revealed that BLACKPINK exclusively signed contract to pursue group activities, noting, “We have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities.”

“We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” the official statement read, according to Soompi.

It is pertinent to note that besides years-long group projects, the girl group has several solo credits to their name under their now-defuncted contract with the agency.