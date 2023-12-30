Kanye West forced to apologise by his wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West's apology comes after Bianca 'laid the smackdown' on him

American rapper Kanye West apology to Jewish community was a result of a 'smackdown' by his wife Bianca Censori, according to a new report.

The Australian-born model is allegedly 'tired' of having to 'babysit' her husband - and fears the Gold Digger hitmaker is putting them in danger.



Kim Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye, who shares four children with the reality star, issued an apology in Hebrew on Tuesday for his string of unhinged and offensive outbursts of late, which saw him rapping anti-Semitic lyrics in Dubai and praising Hitler in Las Vegas earlier this month.

'I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst. I deeply regret any pain I may have caused,' the father-of-four wrote on Instagram while acknowledging his folly.

Now, DailyMail, citing insiders, reports that Kanye's apology comes after Bianca 'laid the smackdown on him.'



'Bianca was tired of having to babysit Kanye,' they said. 'She told him that his recent behavior was unacceptable and that he needs to apologize because he was putting them in danger and setting a horrible example for his children.'



The insiders, who are said to be close to the Kanye's wife, went on revealing: 'Bianca is really sick of his attention seeking and she knows that this is not who he truly is, but it is making her look like she is anti-Semitic which is so far from the truth. She has many Jewish friends who she loves dearly and he knows this.'

They tried express the fashionista's pain in their own words, saying: 'It is very upsetting to Bianca and he does it anyway. He just waits until she is gone. By the time that she finds out what he’s done and said, it is too late.'

It all reportedly began when the couple had a blowout fight the night before his performance in Dubai, with a source at the time claiming Bianca gave Kanye an 'ultimatum', warning the rapper controlling her or lose her.