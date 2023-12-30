Emma Stone attends All-Guild FYC event for her new series The Cursed

Emma Stone stole the spotlight alongside series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie

Emma Stone showcased a casually chic look at the All-Guild FYC Event for her Showtime series The Cursed in New York City on Friday.

The Oscar-winning actress, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her leading role in the show, took the lead on the red carpet at the Big Apple's Midnight Theater.

Wearing a black leather top paired with faded denim pants, she stole the spotlight while flashing her megawatt smile alongside series creators Nathan Fielder and Benny Safdie.

Emma enhanced her ensemble with a dark trench coat and accessorized with a simple silver chain necklace and black flats.

Her husband, Dave McCary, whom she met at Saturday Night Live, joined her on stage to discuss the black supernatural comedy, as he played a role in its production.

In the series, Emma plays stars Whitney Siegel, a woman trying to juggle the debut of her and her husband's new HGTV show, their problems conceiving a child and a possible curse that was put on the couple.

