Ryan Seacrest to debut on ‘Wheel of Fortune’ gig before retirement

Ryan Seacrest to 'postpone retirement' for Wheel of Fortune hosting gig

Ryan Seacrest seems to have postponed retirement ahead of Wheel of Fortune hosting debut.



“I’m beyond excited,” Seacrest, 49, exclaimed on a Friday, December 29, appearance on Good Morning America.

“I mean, Pat Sajek is a legend. No one can replace him. Vanna White, she’s become a dear friend. I’m so much looking forward to being on stage with her. And I love the show and giving away cash and prizes.”

Seacrest announced in February that he was leaving Live With Kelly and Ryan with Kelly Ripa’s husband, Mark Consuelos, taking over his daytime seat.

Several months later, Seacrest revealed that he will fill Sajek’s shoes as the next host of Wheel of Fortune.

(After 41 seasons hosting the game show, Sajek, 77, plans to leave at the end of the 2023-2024 season in the summer. Seacrest will begin filming in September 2024.)

“I’m very excited about that and fortunately I signed a deal to stay on the radio with iHeartRadio for a few more years, so I will postpone retirement,” he joked on GMA.

“I thought after Live With Kelly and Ryan I was going to take a break, but why?”

On Sunday, December 31, Seacrest, who also hosts American Idol, will emcee Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve. Seacrest has been hosting ABC's live holiday presentation from Times Square since 2005.

Following the passing of Dick Clark in 2013, he officially took over as the primary host.