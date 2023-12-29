Blake Shelton's 'provocative' New Year's resolution 'causes a stir'

Blake Shelton certainly ruffled some feathers with his bold resolution for the upcoming year.
The 47-year-old country singer revealed he is vowing to “either cut back or stop drinking altogether” in the upcoming year.
Shelton’s keen resolution is particularly surprising given his brand image of being a “drunken redneck" in the country music industry.
Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed, “Blake is 47 now, and at that age, drinking takes more of a toll on the body than it used to.”
“Cutting out the beer will definitely help him keep his weight in check. And overall, it’ll make him feel better.”
As for Stefani, the popstar couldn’t be prouder of her husband for making this decision for the sake of her sons, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.
The insider also noted the discourse that ensued due to the bold decision of the Red River Blue artist, expressing, “Blake famously loves to be provocative, and declaring that he’s going to quit drinking is just the kind of thing he would say to cause a stir.”
“But he’s never cared what anyone thinks. If he really does quit, it will be for him,” they added.
