Adam Driver quashes hopes of his return to Star Wars: 'I'm done'

Adam Driver sets record straight on his return to Star Wars franchise

Adam Driver set the record straight about his return to the Star Wars franchise in a recent interview.

The brand-new girl dad made an appearance on the Smartless podcast, where he was asked of any leads on his return to upcoming Jedi Order Star Wars film as Kylo Ren.

“They’re doing stuff, but not with me,” he told co-hosts Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes. “I’m not doing any more.”

When asked whether he’s done because the “character’s done”? the Ferrari star affirmed, “Yeah.”

Driver first appeared in the Star Wars universe as a main antagonist in The Force Awakens in 2015, following up with appearances in The Last Jedi and lastly, The Rise of Skywalker in 2019.

Meanwhile, Daisy Ridley is set to reprise her role as Rey in the upcoming Star Wars feature film, as announced during London’s Star Wars Celebration in April.

Speaking to Collider about the plot of the unnamed film, the 31-year-old actress teased, “I’m very excited. The story is really cool. I’m waiting to read a script because, obviously, I don’t have any other updates. It’s not what I expected, but I’m very excited.”