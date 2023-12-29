Kim Kardashian creates cherished moments with son Saint at Disney California

Earlier this month, little North was seen ambling around Disneyland with her father

Kim Kardashian made the most of the holiday week between Christmas and New Year's by spending quality time with her eight-year-old son, Saint.

The duo headed to Disney California Adventure, the popular Anaheim amusement park connected to Disneyland.

Saint is one of Kim's four children with her fourth and most recent ex-husband, Kanye West, including North, Chicago 5, and Psalm 3.

Earlier this month, little North was seen ambling around Disneyland with her father and his leotard-clad new wife Bianca Censori.

The 43-year-old reality TV superstar modeled a muted black look, including a flowy zip-up sweater and a pair of gently flared trousers.

She and Saint hopped aboard a flying carousel ride called the Silly Symphony Swings, from which they could catch some breathtaking views of the park.

Kim uploaded a couple of Instagram updates from their trip, including one in which she quipped: 'I secretly come for the churros.'

