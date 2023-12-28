Kim Kardashian's 'extra thumb' triggers new debate on social media

Kim Kardashian's 'extra thumb' leaves fans baffled

Kim Kardashian, who knows the art to grab attention with her controversial moves, has triggered a new debate on social media with an "extra thumb" on the her hand in Christmas photo.

Kanye Wet's ex-wife's latest pic left fans bewildered as they wondered if it's a 'photoshop fail' or 'optical illusion'.

North's mom is being accused of yet another 'photoshop fail,' this time on account of one of her family photos from the festive season.



The snap in question showed Kim and North posing in front of the tree at the family's annual Christmas Eve party.

Some eagle-eyed fans quickly fired up their social media and noted that the image made it look as though Kim had two thumbs on her right hand, with some arguing that the picture was poorly altered.

Others, however, deduced that Kim was clasping both her hands together, and so the supposed extra thumb was just the one from her other hand.