Kanye West's apology sparks reactions from Jewish organisations

Kanye West's apology in Hebrew divides fans

American rapper Kanye West's public apology over his antisemitic remarks has received a mixed reaction from Jewish organisations.

West, officially known as Ye, turned to Instagram on Tuesday to apologise the Jewish community over his antisemitic comments.

He wrote in Hebrew: "I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or action. It was never my intention to hurt or disrespect, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused."



Kim Kardashian's ex-husband West, who lost partnerships and business deals after making antisemitic remarks in October 2022, added he was committed to learning and having "greater sensitivity and understanding" in the future

Reacting to the Gold Digger hitmaker's apology, representatives for the Anti-Defamation League released a statement.

They called it a first step in making amends, stating: "After causing untold damage by using his vast influence and platform to poison countless minds with vicious antisemitism and hate, an apology in Hebrew may be the first step on a long journey towards making amends to the Jewish community and all those who he has hurt."

They added: "Ultimately, actions will speak louder than words but this initial act of contrition is welcome."

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for The American Jewish Committee criticised the rapper's use of Hebrew, arguing that he "intentionally" denied most American Jews and non-Jews from being able to read his apology.

"Beyond being bizarre and possibly a ploy to gain more attention, the Hebrew apology - posted without translation - is inaccessible to most American Jews who do not speak the language," they said in a statement.

Kanye West's surprise apology comes after he confirmed the release date of Vultures, his joint album with Ty Dolla Sign.