King Charles suffers 'major headache' in silence

King Charles has been a "quieter monarch" than people would have expected

King Charles, who was official crowned in May along with her wife Queen Camilla, is said to be enduring 'major headache' as he attempts to 'remain quiet' on issues he faces as monarch.

King Charles's first year as monarch has bared more challenges to that of his late mother - who came into the role at the age of 25 with an "unblemished record".



Prince William and Harry's father King Charles - who ascended to the throne following the passing of Queen Elizabeth in September, 2022 - has been a "quieter monarch" than people would have expected.



Speaking of Charles' transition, founder of Dauntless PR, Luana Ribeira said that the late Queen was an "exceptionally tough act" to follow.



"King Charles came to the role with his fair share of PR disasters under his belt," she told GB News.

Ribeira added: "Starting the role as someone people know so much about is challenging from a PR perspective and King Charles has largely flown under the radar in the first year or so of his reign. He has rightly avoided doing anything which could be seen as obviously controversial and has perhaps been a quieter monarch than people might have expected.



"He has had his moments – like the video catching him getting frustrated with a pen – but his main difficulties have been due to his family relationships.

"His strained relationship with Prince Harry and his son’s legal wrangles with the press will have caused King Charles and his PR team a major headache along with the inevitable scrutiny of his relationship with his younger brother Prince Andrew.

"But I think King Charles has been wise to remain quiet on these matters," the expert added.