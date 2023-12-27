Casey Kramer, daughter of Stanley Kramer, passes away at 67

Actress Casey Kramer, the eldest child of late producer-director Stanley Kramer, passed away at home in Chicago on Christmas Eve from natural causes, as her sister Kat Kramer reported. Her age was 67.



Casey Kramer, a longstanding member of The Actors Studio, made her big-screen debut in her father's 1979 film The Runner Stumbles, starring Dick Van Dyke.

She then went on to make appearances in recent motion pictures, Mississippi Requiem (2018) and Darkness in Tenement 45 (2020), as well as television shows, including Falcon Crest, Criminal Minds, The Young and the Restless, Dexter, Southland, Behind the Candelabra, Transparent, and Baskets.

She was also involved in Los Angeles theatre as a director and actress.

On December 28, 1955, Casey Lise Kramer was born in Los Angeles. Her mother was the late Anne Pearce, Stanley's second wife, a writer and film executive. They were wed in 1950 and divorced in 1963.

Both Pearce and Stanley Kramer, the nine-time Oscar contender and Irving Thalberg Award winner known for critically praised films including Guess Who's Coming to Dinner, High Noon, and The Caine Mutiny, passed away in 2001.

Along with Kat, the other survivors are Jennifer, a sister and colleague producer, and Karen Sharpe-Kramer, Kat's stepmother. The eldest of Stanley's children, her brother Lawrence, passed away in 2010.