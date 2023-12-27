Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt share heartwarming photo in matching shirts

Hollywood action heroes Arnold Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt brought some unexpected holiday cheer to social media this week when they shared a photo of themselves sporting matching Christmas shirts in a festive family gathering.



The unlikely duo, who have starred together in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise, posed alongside their respective families, all decked out in red and green plaid shirts with festive reindeer motifs.

The Terminator actor is seen grinning broadly into the camera in Patrick's Instagram Story, while his sons Patrick and Christopher Schwarzenegger are seen posing next to their brother-in-law, Chris Pratt. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress gets wed to Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, the eldest child of Arnold and Maria Shriver.

The men were shown in front of a decorated Christmas tree, wearing matching sunglasses and patchwork flannels. Patrick humorously wrote, "Chad, Brad, Thad, Trent," in the caption of the story.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver have four children together: Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. Additionally, Arnold has a son named Joseph Baena, 26, with Mildred Patricia Baena.

The photo quickly went viral, with fans delighting in the sight of the two action stars embracing their festive spirit.



The festive display of family bonding comes as both Schwarzenegger and Pratt have been enjoying successful careers in Hollywood.

Schwarzenegger recently starred in the action comedy Why Did You Kill My Father? and will soon be seen in the sequel to the classic Twins.

Pratt, meanwhile, is set to reprise his role as Star-Lord in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

