Alabama Barker flaunts ‘first birkin’ bag after turning eighteen

Alabama Barker flexed her first possession of a style accessory before entering 2024.
The adolescent, who turned eighteen on Christmas Eve, shared on her Instagram Story on Monday some of the expensive gifts she received for Christmas and her birthday, which included her first Hermés Birkin.
Barker looked happy to be the owner of a white Togo leather Birkin 30 with palladium hardware.
She posted a video of herself carrying the purse on her lap with the caption, "Your girl got her first birkin."
Barker's stepmother Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have quite the collection of the coveted purses, though it's unknown who gifted her the bag.
As per Page Six, Barker received a Prada Satin mini-bag with crystals for Christmas last year, a Balenciaga Hourglass mini, and a Givenchy Antigona Lock bag that is beaded, despite the fact that this was her first Birkin.
The adolescent received a Cartier watch as a gift from Kris Jenner in addition to her fancy new purse.
Barker thanked Jenner for the elaborate piece and shared a picture of the silver panthère still in the box on her Story.
Timothee Chalamet shares his thoughts on Wonka sequel in latest interview
David Beckham’s wife Victoria Beckham took to social media to share what husband got for Christmas
Kim Kardashian’s ex husband Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s romance remained talk of town throughout 2023
Jamie Dornan praises Cillian Murphy’s work in Oppenheimer
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have been dating for 8 years
Rihanna reflects on her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance in a latest interview