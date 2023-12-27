Alabama Barker flaunts ‘first birkin’ bag after turning eighteen

Alabama Barker turned 18 on Christmas Eve

Alabama Barker flexed her first possession of a style accessory before entering 2024.



The adolescent, who turned eighteen on Christmas Eve, shared on her Instagram Story on Monday some of the expensive gifts she received for Christmas and her birthday, which included her first Hermés Birkin.

Barker looked happy to be the owner of a white Togo leather Birkin 30 with palladium hardware.

She posted a video of herself carrying the purse on her lap with the caption, "Your girl got her first birkin."

alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Barker's stepmother Kourtney Kardashian and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family have quite the collection of the coveted purses, though it's unknown who gifted her the bag.

As per Page Six, Barker received a Prada Satin mini-bag with crystals for Christmas last year, a Balenciaga Hourglass mini, and a Givenchy Antigona Lock bag that is beaded, despite the fact that this was her first Birkin.

The adolescent received a Cartier watch as a gift from Kris Jenner in addition to her fancy new purse.

Barker thanked Jenner for the elaborate piece and shared a picture of the silver panthère still in the box on her Story.