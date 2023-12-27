Demi Lovato flaunts diamond ring in first outing since engagement with Jutes

Demi Lovato and Jutes

Demi Lovato got out with her new fiancé Jutes after almost a week of engagement, showing off her sparkly diamond ring.



Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, a former backing vocalist for Holy Fvck and Demi Lovato has been officially engaged.

The pop artist, 31, was seen beamingly showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring in a photo taken in Los Angeles on Saturday, just after she accepted the 32-year-old Canadian's proposal.

According to People, Jutes collaborated with Teresa Panico of Material Good, a jewellery manufacturer located in New York City, to produce the custom pear-shaped diamond sparkler.

“I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,” Demi wrote on Sunday.

“My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you. Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby!”

On the other hand, Jutes announced on Instagram, “Yesterday I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can't imagine my life without you and thank god now I'll never have to. Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I'm so in love with you @ddlovato!”



After the "personal and intimate proposal," the engaged pair toasted their love in a restaurant that they both loved.