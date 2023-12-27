Demi Lovato flaunts diamond ring in first outing since engagement with Jutes

Demi Lovato got out with her new fiancé Jutes after almost a week of engagement, showing off her sparkly diamond ring.
Jordan "Jutes" Lutes, a former backing vocalist for Holy Fvck and Demi Lovato has been officially engaged.
The pop artist, 31, was seen beamingly showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring in a photo taken in Los Angeles on Saturday, just after she accepted the 32-year-old Canadian's proposal.
According to People, Jutes collaborated with Teresa Panico of Material Good, a jewellery manufacturer located in New York City, to produce the custom pear-shaped diamond sparkler.
“I'm still speechless! Last night was the best night of my life and I can't believe I get to marry the love of my life @jutesmusic,” Demi wrote on Sunday.
“My love, I'm beyond excited to marry you. Every day I've spent with you has been a dream come true and I can't wait to love and cherish you forever. Here's to the rest of our lives. I love you baby!”
On the other hand, Jutes announced on Instagram, “Yesterday I asked my best friend to marry me and she said yes. I can't imagine my life without you and thank god now I'll never have to. Feeling like the luckiest man alive right now. I'm so in love with you @ddlovato!”
After the "personal and intimate proposal," the engaged pair toasted their love in a restaurant that they both loved.
Jamie Dornan praises Cillian Murphy’s work in Oppenheimer
Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion have been dating for 8 years
Rihanna reflects on her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance in a latest interview
The Prince and Princess of Wales have tried to remove Harry's fear with their Christmas post
Kendall Jenner’s pals want her to reconcile with Devin Booker, claims source
Prince William and Princess Kate are an 'incredible enhancement' to King Charles