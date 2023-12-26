Richard Franklin, 'Doctor Who' star, passes away at 87

Richard Franklin, the actor who brought Captain Mike Yates to life in the classic era of Doctor Who, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Christmas Day, December 25th, 2023, at the age of 87.



Franklin's portrayal of Captain Yates, a loyal companion to the Third Doctor (Jon Pertwee), spanned three seasons from 1971 to 1974. His charm, intelligence, and unwavering dedication to UNIT, Earth's defence against alien threats, endeared him to generations of Whovians.

Beyond the swirling vortex of the TARDIS, Franklin enjoyed a distinguished career in theatre and television. He graced the stage in productions ranging from Shakespeare to Alan Ayckbourn, while captivating audiences in shows like "Emmerdale" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Franklin's legacy extends far beyond his on-screen presence. He was renowned for his warmth, wit, and dedication to his craft. He actively engaged with fans, attending conventions and participating in Doctor Who reunions, always lighting up the room with his infectious laughter and captivating anecdotes.

The news of Franklin's passing resonated deeply within the Doctor Who community. Fellow actors, fans, and friends took to social media to express their condolences and share their cherished memories. Tributes hailed his talent, kindness, and the genuine connection he fostered with viewers.

While Captain Yates may have stepped out of the TARDIS decades ago, Richard Franklin's impact on Doctor Who and beyond remains undeniably profound. His legacy lives on in the hearts of fans and through the countless roles he brought to life.