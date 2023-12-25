Ariana Grande watches boyfriend in Broadway’s ‘Spamalot’ with dad Ed Butera

Ariana Grande enjoys boyfriends theatre with father

Ariana Grande went to the Spamalot for her boyfriend, and brought her father.



On Sunday, December 24, Grande, 30, posted a video to her Instagram Story showing Ed Butera, 65, backstage at the St. James Theatre in New York City. Butera danced around the set in the video.

The music sensation posted on Sunday, "'Don't touch the props,'" as she watched Butera clap two half-circles together to create a galloping sound.

Grande can be heard laughing and asking, "Wait, what?"

Butera wrote, "So much fun!!" after reposting his daughter's post to his own Instagram Story.

Because her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, is a star of the Broadway version of Spamalot, Grande has seen the production several times since it began in November.

The 31-year-old Slater portrays The Prince/Historian. (Grande is also a true Broadway baby; in Jason Robert Brown's 13 The Musical, she made her Great White Way debut as a teenager.)

Along with costar Elizabeth Gillies from Victorious and 13 The Musical, Grande visited Spamalot in previews. Grande made her public debut on the actual opening night a few weeks later.

In July, it was revealed that Grande and Slater had fallen in love while working together on the London sets of the two Wicked films. (Grande will play Galinda/Glinda, and Slater will be munchkin Boq in the film adaptation; however, the SAG-AFTRA strike has since put a stop to production.)