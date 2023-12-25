Prince Louis steals hearts with adorable moves at Royal carol service

The five-year-old said to have 'Christmas magic in his eyes', was seen nudging his mother Kate, whispering 'mama'

Prince Louis captured the nation's heart as he made his debut at the annual carol concert of the Princess of Wales held at Westminster Abbey, joining a star-studded crowd.

A delightful moment unfolded as fans went wild, witnessing the young royal's eyes light up while actor Jim Broadbent, 74, read The Father Christmas Letters from J.R.R. Tolkien.

The five-year-old said to have 'Christmas magic in his eyes', was seen nudging his mother Kate, whispering 'mama' and pointing at the award-winning star as he read to the audience.

Upon entering the concert, the youngest child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, posted letters to children less fortunate than himself alongside his older siblings, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince George 10.

The trio stood proudly next to their parents - as well as other senior royals - as they held candles and sang Christmas songs in the festive hall filled with 1,500 people.

The Together At Christmas service - supported by the Royal Foundation - was this year held in honour of those who work to support babies, young children, and families across the UK.

Linked to Kate's Shaping Us campaign, the service will showcase 'the hope of new life and why it is so important to build supportive, nurturing worlds around children and the adults in their lives'.

While it was filmed on December 8, the full concert was aired to the public tonight on ITV.