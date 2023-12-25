Chloe Madeley denies pregnancy rumours amid reunion with James Haskell

Chloe Madeley dispels pregnancy rumours following her reunion with estranged husband James Haskell on Saturday.

The 36-year-old personal trainer, daughter of Richard and Judy, shared an adorable photo kissing her daughter Bodhi on the cheek in front of a Christmas tree.

On Instagram, she also posted another picture of James smiling alongside Bodhi as they savored a meal at The Delaunay in London.

Chloe captioned the post: 'A London Christmas Eve Eve.'

Chloe, who was wearing grey denim dungarees and a black top, was then forced to deny that she's pregnant in the comment section, according to The Sun.

One fan wrote: 'Chloe you tummy is telling us something or am I imagining it.'

Chloe shut it down by replying: 'Oh dear. They're dungarees and I'm supporting my baby girl, come on babe, check yourself.

'Merry Christmas to you and yours.'

James, 38, spoke out about his marriage as he appeared in Bath last week for the last of a 17-show run of World Cup Afterparty: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly - a live version of his rugby podcast.

Joined by podcast co-hosts Mike Tindall and Alex Payne, the athlete spoke out about his relationship with Chloe - from whom he split in September - and said she is unreasonable, overly critical insensitive, and unfair in arguments.

While James had no issue making subtle jibes at his estranged wife, the pair have continued to live together while they co-parent their daughter Bodhi, 16 months.

The now exes have remained friends since their split for their daughter, but their united appearances in recent weeks sparked reconciliation rumours.